Fri: TA 35 down 4.5% for week; shekel-dollar rate climbs

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40%, to 4,267.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 4,231.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87%, to 702.76 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 425.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.60 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.5%.

Among sector indices, the Tel Aviv Consumption Index (retailing) rose 1.83%, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 1.81%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 2.9080/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.39% higher, at NIS 3.3812/€.

Harel led trading on Friday, and rose 1.32%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.85%; Bank Leumi fell 0.25%; Enlight rose 3.30%; and Discount Bank rose 0.32%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Qualitau, up 7.61%; AMRM, up 4.93%; Delta Galil, up 4.55%; and Prashkovsky, up 4.42%. Econergy fell 5.14% after announcing the acquisition of a French wind energy company for €135 million, Nice fell 3.59%, and ICL fell 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2026.

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