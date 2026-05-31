Fri: TA 35 ends May up 1.8%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 4,455.67 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 4,430.46points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63% to 743.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 425.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 15.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8% in May.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.812% lower from Thursday, at NIS 2.811/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.544% lower, at NIS 3.272/€.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) led the market today, rising 3.19% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.73%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.14% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.55%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on Friday. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50% and.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.02% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.