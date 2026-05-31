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Fri: TA 35 ends May up 1.8%

31 May, 2026 6:39
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The TASE rose on the final trading day of the month led by OPC Energy.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 4,455.67 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 4,430.46points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63% to 743.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 425.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 15.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8% in May.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.812% lower from Thursday, at NIS 2.811/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.544% lower, at NIS 3.272/€.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) led the market today, rising 3.19% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.73%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.14% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.55%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on Friday. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50% and.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.02% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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