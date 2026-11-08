Fri: TA 35 has strongest session since March

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.09%, to 3,941.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.81%, to 3,823.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.55%, to 570.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 426.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.10 billion in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index had its strongest day since March, but nevertheless ended the week down 2.9%. In sector indices on Friday, the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 4.48%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 3.98%; and the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 3.41%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.1670/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.535/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and rose 4.53%. Bank Leumi rose 4.17%; Tower Semiconductor rose 4.12%; Teva rose 0.19%; and Discount Bank rose 5.60%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Qulaitau, up 13.59%; Israel Canada, up 11.54%; Lahav, up 9.06%; RP Optic, up 8.07%; and Aryt, up 7.77%. Nofar Energy fell 6.77%, Electra Real Estate fell 4.48%, and Econergy fell 4.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2026.

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