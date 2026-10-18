Fri: TASE ends positive week strongly

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly on Friday. Analysts said that stocks were boosted by the lower than expected inflation rate data released on Thursday after the close. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.64%, to 4,224.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.72%, to 4,091.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 1.55%, to 613.60 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 428.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.70 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index closed the week up 4.5%. In sector indices on Friday, the Tel Aviv Real estate Index rose 2.59%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 2.52%; and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 2.45%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.45% lower, at NIS 3.0890/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.4769/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.92%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.68%; Elbit Systems rose 0.74%; Clal Insurance rose 2.48%; and NextVision rose 0.16%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Camtek, up 6.38%; Delta Brands, up 5.68%; Ackerstein, up 5.27%; and Argo Properties, up 5.20%. Electra Real Estate fell 3.60%, Bazan fell 1.92%, and ICL fell 1.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2026.

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