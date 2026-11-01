Fri: Tech stocks plummet

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.06%, to 4,058.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.86%, to 3,936.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.27%, to 601.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.1%, to 428.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.17 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 2.98%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 2.82%; and the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 2.78%.

Fo the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.6%. Since the inconclusive Knesset election on October 27, the index has lost 3.5%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.1180/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.62% higher, at NIS 3.4932/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading on Friday, and fell 7.57%. Elbit Systems fell 1.96%; Teva rose 0.63%; Bank Leumi fell 0.40%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.84%.

Notable advancers on Friday were El Al, up 2.57%; Israel Corporation, up 2.55%; AFI Properties, up 2.34%; and Palo Alto, up 2.32%. Camtek fell 8.23%, Nova fell 7.44%, Lahav LR Real Estate fell 6.65%, and Electra Real Estate fell 6.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2026.

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