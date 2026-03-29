Fri: Technology, insurance stocks lead steep falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily on Friday, in the exchange's worst session for a year. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.79%, to 4,100.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.53%, to 4,0211.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.95%, to 669.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 414.28points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.53 billion in bonds.

Hardest hit on Friday were the technology and insurance sectors. The Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 5.16%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 4.97%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.64% higher, at NIS 3.1490/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.62% higher, at NIS 3.6283/€.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange led trading today, and fell 4.75%. Bank Leumi fell 2.07%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.73%; Tower Semiconductor fell 5.88%; and Elbit Systems fell 4.59%.

Palram rose 3.51%, and AMPA rose 2.27%. There were steep declines for Enlight, down 8.06%; Migdal Insurance, down 7.18%; Next Vision, down 6.98%; Rimon, down 6.12%; and Clal Insurance, down 6.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2026.

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