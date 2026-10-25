search
Front > TASE report

Fri: Tel Aviv 35 down 1.9% for week

25 Oct, 2026 9:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Technology stocks weighed on the indices on Friday, with the banks also weak.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.01%, to 4,124.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 4,034.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89%, to 607.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 429.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.14 billion in equities and NIS 2.52 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.86%; the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 1.74%; and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 1.39%.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.9%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index also fell 1.9%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.1120/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.4844/€.

Discount Bank led trading on Friday, and fell 0.54%. Bank Leumi fell 0.90%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.66%; the TASE rose 4.09%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.98%.

Besides the TASE, notable advancers on Friday were IBI Investment House, up 3.00%; Hilan, up 2.73%; and Argo Properties, up 2.71%. Qualitau fell 6.15%, Aryt fell 5.87%, and Electra Real Estate fell 5.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018