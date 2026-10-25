Fri: Tel Aviv 35 down 1.9% for week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.01%, to 4,124.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 4,034.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89%, to 607.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 429.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.14 billion in equities and NIS 2.52 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.86%; the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 1.74%; and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 1.39%.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.9%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index also fell 1.9%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.1120/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.4844/€.

Discount Bank led trading on Friday, and fell 0.54%. Bank Leumi fell 0.90%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.66%; the TASE rose 4.09%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.98%.

Besides the TASE, notable advancers on Friday were IBI Investment House, up 3.00%; Hilan, up 2.73%; and Argo Properties, up 2.71%. Qualitau fell 6.15%, Aryt fell 5.87%, and Electra Real Estate fell 5.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2026.

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