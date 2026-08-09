Fri: Tower jumps

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98%, to 4,168.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82%, to 4,065.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50%, to 655.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 429.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 1.10 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5%. In sector indices on Friday, the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 1.34%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 1.32%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.006/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.4628/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading ton Friday, and rose 9.08%. Bank Leumi rose 0.67%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.69%; Nova fell 0.06%; and Elbit Systems fell 1.51%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers on Friday were AMPA, up 5.02%; Damel, up 4.80%; Max Stock, up 4.80%; and Camtek, up 4.60%. WeSure Global fell 4.24%, Israel Canada fell 3.95%, Generation Capital fell 3.50%, and Meshek Energy fell 3.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9, 2026.

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