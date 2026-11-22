The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.47%, to 3,861.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.31%, to 3,752.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32%, to 563.29 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 425.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities and NIS 4.24 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index fell 2.18%; the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 2.02%; and the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 1.62%. The Tel Aviv Chemicals Rubber and Plastics Index rose 1.14%.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.2%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.34% higher, at NIS 3.3260/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.22% higher, at NIS 3.6503/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and fell 1.16%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.32%; Teva fell 0.90%; Tower Semiconductor fell 7.33%; and Discount Bank fell 1.03%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Ackerstein, up 8.68%; Cellcom, up 5.62%; El Al, up 2.98%; and Israel Corporation, up 2.38%. Navitas fell 6.59%, Priortech fell 6.24%, and the TASE fell 5.00%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.