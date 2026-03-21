Fri: Tower pulls TA 35 higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 4,313.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28%, to 4,243.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.02%, to 719.82 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 417.03 points. Turnover totaled an unusually high NIS 6.10 billion in equities, and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.32% lower, at NIS 3.1090/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.5914/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading on Friday, and continued its strong momentum, rising 7.85% to make it a 38% rise for the week. Bank Leumi fell 0.22%; Elbit Systems fell 1.47%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.51%; and Enlight fell 4.70%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers on Friday were construction materials company Inrom Construction Industries, up 11.47% after releasing financials showing a 25.4% rise in revenue in 2025 to NIS 1.4 billion; Bazan, up 7.90%; Tamar Petroleum, up 7.50%; and Veridis, up 6.96%. Retailors fell 11.88% after rising 40% in two days, Meitav fell 8.66% despite releasing financials showing a 24.1% rise in revenue in 2025 to NIS 2 billion, Matrix fell 4.51%, and Israel Shipyards fell 4.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2026.

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