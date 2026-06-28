Fri: Tower slides, shekel above NIS 3/$

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.74%, to 4,028.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.37%, to 3,968.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.26%, to 646.33 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 426.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.86 billion in equities and NIS 2.41 billion in bonds.

In other indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 2.47%, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 2.12%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.74% higher, at NIS 3.0010/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.10% higher, at NIS 3.4140/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 0.38%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.06%; Tower Semiconductor fell 7.22%; Elbit Systems fell 2.51%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.97%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Nofar Energy, up 3.60%, and Doral Energy, up 3.13%. Qualitau fell 6.56%, Nayax fell 5.11%, and Camtek fell 4.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2026.

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