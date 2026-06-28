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Fri: Tower slides, shekel above NIS 3/$

28 Jun, 2026 10:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices again fell heavily on Friday, with notable weakness in technology and defense stocks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.74%, to 4,028.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.37%, to 3,968.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.26%, to 646.33 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 426.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.86 billion in equities and NIS 2.41 billion in bonds.

In other indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 2.47%, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 2.12%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.74% higher, at NIS 3.0010/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.10% higher, at NIS 3.4140/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 0.38%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.06%; Tower Semiconductor fell 7.22%; Elbit Systems fell 2.51%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.97%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Nofar Energy, up 3.60%, and Doral Energy, up 3.13%. Qualitau fell 6.56%, Nayax fell 5.11%, and Camtek fell 4.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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