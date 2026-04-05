Fri: Tower surges, insurance stocks weak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday, when the exchange resumed activity after the Passover break. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.20% to 4,189.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.27%, to 4,107.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.58%, to 678.83 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.38%, to 415.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.68 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.1650/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.18% lower, at NIS 3.6360/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and rose 2.29%. Bank Leumi rose 0.46%; Elbit Systems rose 5.31%; Tower Semiconductor rose 14.35%, the largest ever rise in the stock in a single session, bringing it to a market cap of NIS 70 billion, exceeding that of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank; and Phoenix Financial fell 1.69%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers on Friday were Gilat Satellite Networks, up 12.59%; Isramco, up 7.97%; Shikun & Binui, up 6.94%; and Turpaz, up 6.65%. Strauss Group fell 3.89%, Nofar Energy fell 3.67%, Clal Insurance fell 3.42%, Harel fell 3.22%, and Migdal Insurance fell 2.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2026.

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