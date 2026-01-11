Fri: Volumes high on first Friday session

On Friday, the first Friday session under the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s new timetable of trading from Monday to Friday instead of Sunday to Thursday, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 3,857.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73%, to 3,907.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27%, to 686.73 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index 0.03%, to 418.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 2.72 billion in bonds. Turnover in equities was much higher than the average for Sundays in the old timetable, so the first signs are that the change in trading days has worked to the stock exchange’s advantage.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.13% lower, at NIS 3.1700/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.6920/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading, and rose 2.30%. Bank Leumi rose 1.024%; Phoenix Finance rose 1.59%; Elbit Systems fell 2.35%; and Next Vision fell 3.24%.

Notable advancers were Tower Semiconductor, up 4.82%; Max Stock, up 4.36%; AMRM, up 3.81%; and Navitas, up 3.67%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 4.40%, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell 2.77%, and Israel Shipyards fell 1.87%.

