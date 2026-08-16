Fri: Weak defense stocks weigh on indices

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33%, to 4,202.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 4,074.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.87%, to 641.81 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 428.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 1.58 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, The Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 1.62% and the Tel Aviv Renewable Energy Index fell 1.49%. The Tel Aviv Chemicals Rubber and Plastics Index rose 1.63%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.97% lower, at NIS 2.9540/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.83 % lower, at NIS 3.4120/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and rose 0.31%. Bank Leumi fell 0.35%; Tower Semiconductor fell 4.35%; Teva fell 2.28%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.50%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Nice, up 6.48%; Property & Building, up 3.72%; and Rimon, up 3.06%. Next Vision fell 5.57%, Nofar Energy fell 5.42% after announcing the acquisition of solar energy company HighLight for NIS 200 million, giving it a stake in thirty solar energy and storage projects, and Gilat Satellite Systems fell 4.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 16, 2026.

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