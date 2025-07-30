Gasoline prices fall to 18-month low

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall on Thursday at midnight August 1, 2025, by NIS 0.08 per liter to NIS 7.07 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps will remain unchanged at NIS 0.24 per liter. This is the second consecutive month that the price of gasoline has risen by NIS 0.01.

The main reasons for the fall in price has been the strengthening of the shekel against the dollar by 1% over the past month and a 3% fall in the price of oil on world markets. Since the start of 2025, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel has fallen by NIS 0.12 per liter.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax. The price of gasoline in August will be the cheapest it has been for 18 months.

The price of gasoline is calculated by the Ministry of Energy at the end of each month, based on the average oil prices in the Mediterranean region and the shekel-US dollar exchange rate. In addition, the price includes a basket of marketing expenses for the gas station, excise tax, and VAT.

