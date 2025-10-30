Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Saturday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall on Saturday at midnight November 2, 2025, by NIS 0.17 per liter to NIS 7.07 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps will remain NIS 0.25 per liter.

Since the beginning of 2025, the price of gasoline has falleb by NIS 0.13 per liter, down from NIS 7.20 in January. With the latest fall, the price of 95 octane gasoline in Israel has fallen back to its price in August 2024, which is its lowest price in nearly two years.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.