Gene editing co Emendo Biotherapeutics raises $61m

Gene editing company Emendo Biotherapeutics today announced a Series B investment totaling $61 million led by Japan's AnGes, Inc. Headquartered in New York and with its R&D office in Ness Ziona, the company develops next-generation gene editing using synthetic biology to address untreatable diseases.

Emendo president and CEO David Baram said, "This financing provides a strong foundation from which we can accelerate our proprietary OMNI gene editing platform towards a broad clinical pipeline for addressing devastating untreatable diseases. We are grateful for such strong support from so many high-quality investors and strategic partners including AnGes, OrbiMed Advisors, OrbiMed Israel Partners and Takeda Ventures who share our vision to translate this powerful science into transformative medicines."

Emendo Biotherapeutics is pioneering OMNI, a next-generation allele-specific gene editing platform that uses synthetic biology to expand what is possible in genome-editing. In 2019, Emendo granted an option to Takeda to use the OMNI nuclease gene editing program for two research and development targets. Emendo received an undisclosed investment from Takeda Ventures that was converted in the Series B.

Emendo’s OMNI technology enables precision gene editing while maintaining high efficiencies, uniquely addressing dominant indications such as Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN), caused by mutations in the neutrophil elastase gene ELANE. Dominant indications represent the vast majority of genetic diseases which until now have been untreatable.

