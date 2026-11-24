The Numerios partnership, which is active in data centers and controlled by Gideon Tadmor, has completed raising an estimated NIS 400 million at a valuation of NIS 1.2 billion. The participants in the raise were Poalim Equity, Discount Capital, the Goren family, and other major investors, and Tadmor Grup, which invested a substantial portion of the total.

In addition, the partnership raised debt of some $375 million, mostly from a consortium led by Morgan Stanley in the US and with the participation of the four largest Israeli banks: Hapoalim, Discount, Leumi, and Mizrahi Tefahot. The remainder, 20%, was raised from Israeli investment management firm Cogito Capital Fund.

The money raised will be used for, among other things, financing the equity in a deal for the purchase of a data center in Kansas.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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