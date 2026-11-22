The most expensive ever house in Haifa was recently bought by an executive in the retailing industry for NIS 19 million. The house is on Hanadiv Avenue, one of the most prestigious streets in the city, in the Shambur neighborhood. It was designed by architects Pitsou Kedem.

The land on which the house stands, 966 square meters in area, was bought by the previous owner in 2007 for NIS 4.82 million. The luxury home that was built on the site received Form 4 certification for occupancy in 2012. The neighbors lodged objections to the plan, but these were dismissed. The house has been for sale for several years, and has now found a buyer.

The house consists of a 250 square-meter ground floor, a 175 square-meter upper floor, and a 150 square-meter basement. There is also a guest unit with a separate entrance. It has a balcony from which there is a view to the Carmel mountains and the sea, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The high price is attributable first and foremost to the location, close to Moriah Avenue, a main route that leads from the Horev Center to the Carmel Center. Despite the central location, the street is very quiet. It features houses with gardens and low-rise luxury apartment buildings. Among the people who have lived there down the years are Avraham Dankner, Liora Ofer, and other prominent businesspeople.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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