Hercules Capital names Ella-Tamar Adhanan head of Israel activity

Boston-based venture lending firm Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) is expanding its investments in Israel, and has appointed Ella-Tamar Adhanan to manage its activity in the country. Adhanan was a senior banker at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank SVB), which was taken over by First Citizens Bank. She managed SVB’s international business in India and the UAE. Before that, she was a sales analyst at Morgan Stanley, and chief of staff at the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC. In 2025, she was named one of "Globes’" 50 most influential women in business.

Adhanan is due to open an Israeli office of Hercules Capital next year. For the time being she will manage its Israeli business from New York.

Hercules Capital has been active in venture lending in Isael for twenty years, financing companies such as Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, Tipalti, Kamada, and Armis. The firm, headed by Scott Bluestein, is believed to want to move up a gear in its Israel business and double its credit lines to Israeli companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.