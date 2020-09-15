Hetz Ventures closes $77m Israel VC fund

Venture capital fund for investments in early stage Israeli startups Hetz Ventures announced today the closing of its second flagship fund, oversubscribed at $77 million. With Fund II, Hetz will have $130 million under management. Hetz closed $55 million Fund 1 in February 2018 and has since invested in 10 enterprise software companies.

Founded in 2018, Hetz Ventures specializes in investing in Israeli seed-stage deep-tech startups in B2B enterprise software, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and fintech. While over 90% of Fund II contributors are experienced international investors, it has also attracted investment from founders of its portfolio companies who have invested back into Hetz, along with local entrepreneurs, powering a continuous cycle of Israeli innovation.

Hetz Ventures managing partner Judah Taub said, "We founded Hetz just under three years ago with the goal of investing in companies that are building deep, defensible technologies and have disruptive business models. In the COVID-19-impacted business world, such technologies have become paramount. We partner with companies that fill real gaps in the market. Our extensive international network exponentially accelerates our portfolio companies' success abroad. To date, all our companies have greatly leveraged this growing network in different ways, primarily in finding international design partners and first customers. We’re excited about the opportunities this new fund will allow us to invest in. Additionally, it is an indication of confidence in our approach that so many of investors from Fund I have invested once again in Fund II, and that many of the founders we have backed previously now wanted to become investors in Fund II."

Hetz Ventures has already invested in two companies through Fund II. With Fund I, Hetz invested in a total of 10 companies including Trigo, an AI and computer vision-powered provider of frictionless shopping experience; Granulate, an Israel-based company that optimizes infrastructure and workload performance in real-time; Codota, a startup developing a platform that suggests and autocompletes Python, C, HTML, Java, Scala, Kotlin, and JavaScript code; and Anima which creates high-fidelity prototypes in Sketch, XD or Figma and export HTML. Hetz Ventures’ portfolio also includes companies such as Jones, MarketBeyond, DeepChecks, Infinipoint and Acumen.

en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020