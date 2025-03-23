Histadrut chair: I won't sit quietly if gov't ignores court

The chairperson of the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel), the Israel Business Forum, and the High Tech Forum have called on the government to respect the ruling of the High Court of Justice concerning the petitions against the government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Government ministers voted unanimously on Thursday evening to remove Bar from his post with effect from April 10, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had lost trust in him. Judge Gila Canfy-Steinitz ruled that the dismissal should be suspended until April 8, when the petitions against it will be heard. Among the petitions is one brought by four opposition parties, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beitenu, National Unity, and the Democrats, alleging that the decision to dismiss Bar was tainted by conflicts of interests and extraneous considerations.

In response to the High Court of Justice decision, several ministers have said that the government will ignore it, and that Bar’s dismissal will take effect in any event.

The first to react to the threat that the government will disregard the court was the Israel Business Forum, which represents 200 leading companies. "If the government of Israel does not respect the order of the court and leads Israel into a constitutional crisis, we call on the Israeli public to cease respecting government decisions with all that that implies, and we shall bring the Israeli economy to a halt. If there is no law for the government, there is no law for anyone. Netanyahu, stop the internal degeneration of the country you lead!"

The Israel High Tech Forum, which brings together dozens of the largest technology companies in Israel and also leading venture capital firms, joined the Business Forum’s call. It said in a statement: "If the government decided to lead Israel with eyes wide open into a constitutional crisis, we shall shutter the companies and embark on a public campaign together with all the forces of Israeli society. We call on Netanyahu to brake a moment before the fall over the precipice."

Histadrut chairperson Arnon Bar-David said, "I expect the government of Israel to respect and fulfil any court decision, just as the government expects the country’s citizens, the Histadrut, and other organizations, to do so. The State of Israel is a country governed by the rule of law, and the government is not above the law. We are on the verge of anarchy presided over by the government, and I will not lend a hand to the destruction of Israeli society. It is inconceivable that the government of Israel should intend not to fulfil a court ruling.

"I am monitoring events with concern, and I hope that the government and its head will come to their senses. Failure to fulfil a ruling is certainly a final red line, and I have no intention of sitting quietly when the State of Israel is being pulled apart."

The Presidency of Employers and Businesses in Israel, more than sixty heads of local authorities, and Israel’s major law firms have joined the calls on the government to respect the High Court of Justice ruling and on the prime minister to disavow the calls within his government to disregard it.

Thousands of people demonstrated last night around Israel against the government’s threats to disregard the High Court of Justice, against the ongoing legislation of the judicial overhaul program, and demanding that the release of the Israel hostages still held in the Gaza Strip should be top priority.

Demonstration in Habima Square, Tel Aviv, March 22, 2025 credit: Amir Goldstein

In response to the ruling, Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said, "Your honor Judge Canfy-Steinitz, Ronen Bar will leave his post on April 10, or before that with the appointment of a permanent head of the Shin Bet. You have no legal power to intervene in this. This is within the exclusive authority of the government. Your order is invalid." Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said, "The judges of the High Court of Justice will not run the war and will not decide who will be in command of it, period." On the other hand, Minister of the Interior Moshe Arbel said, "The government of Israel headed by Benjamin Netanyahu will not breach court rulings."

Following the High Court of Justice ruling, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has written to the prime minister, stating, "In accordance with the decision by the Supreme Court, no action may be taken that injures the standing of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. A new head of the Shin Bet may not be appointed, and interviews for the post may not be held. In addition, the required legal check as to whether the prime minister can deal with the matter, given the suspicion of a conflict of interests arising from the Shin Bet investigation of his confidants, will be completed."

The government is due to vote on the dismissal of Baharav-Miara herself today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2025.

