How rocket fired at Majdal Shams got through

After a rocket from Lebanon struck a playing field in the Druze settlement of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights yesterday, killing twelve children and youths and injuring many more, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the site of the attack this morning. "This is a very severe incident, there is so much pain over these children. You should know that the whole country and the whole army are with you," Gallant said. "Tell the families in my name and in the name of the entire defense establishment that we identify with you in this very hard, tragic and terrible event. Hezbollah is responsible for this and will pay the price."

Hezbollah denied that it was responsible for the incident, but IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said last night, "The Hezbollah field commander who directed the fire is Ali Muhammad Yahya. The rocket was of Iranian manufacture." Israel Air Force aircraft attacked targets in Lebanon overnight. The UN special coordinator for Lebanon and the head of the UN peacekeeping force in the country called for "maximum restraint" on Israel’s northern border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his visit to the US and flew back to Israel last night. "The State of Israel will not pass over this in silence," he said.

For nearly ten months, various attacks by Iran’s proxies in Lebanon have cost human lives. Most of Hezbollah’s attacks have been directed against military targets, and most of the attacks have been by means of UAVs, but in the case of the attack on Majdal Shams the weapon was a Falaq 1 rocket.

This is an Iranian manufactured rocket that Hezbollah uses over a range of 10-11 kilometers. It carries a 50 kilogram warhead. It was produced in the 1990s by the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG), a subsidiary of Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO). It can be fired from a multi-barrel launcher mounted on a vehicle, or singly by one operator.

Dr. Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, explained to "Globes" why the rocket managed to hit Majdal Shams and was not intercepted. "It may be that the air defense system was swamped by targets," he said. "Hezbollah sometimes deceives the system with decoy UAVs while firing a rocket, or several rockets at once. Another possibility is that the rocket was fired from very short range. Iron Dome is effective against rockets launched to a certain altitude, and the lower the altitude, the less effective it is.

"A third factor that can affect interception is that Iron Dome needs time to react to a rocket. Anti-tank missiles such as the Kornet reach speeds of 300-400 meters per second. Large rockets with bigger motors can reach 700-800 meters per second or more. Such a rocket covers a range of ten kilometers in about twelve seconds, and it’s therefore difficult for Iron Dome to intercept it."

So can any rocket be intercepted?

"Clearly not," Kalisky stresses. "The degree of success of Iron Dome in the north is lower than in the Gaza Strip area. That stems from the character of the battlefield, with launches at low altitude and at short range, which Hezbollah does deliberately. We saw that the UAV launched towards the Karish gas platform was successfully intercepted, apparently thanks to the distance and the altitude, which made it possible to spot it and to intercept it without any damage caused."

Kalisky says that the painful event yesterday did not surprise him, and that in his view a game of Russian roulette has been played for months in Israel’s north. "Any rocket can kill dozens of people, and in this instance we saw that there was a miss. The response to this event needs to be at clear targets and with achievable goals. Declarations about wiping out Hezbollah are not helpful. It has to be taken into account that there are two other fronts, and so everything needs to be weighed before a response," he says.

