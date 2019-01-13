IBA Sarona demolition makes room for housing

Demolition of the former Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) campus in Tel Aviv's Sarona has begun to make way for a new residential and commercial project. According to B.S.R. Group, a building permit for the new project will be received within nine months and the first homes will be occupied by 2024.

The plan encompasses 400 homes and commercial space. However, there are legal proceedings between B.S.R., which was awarded the tender after the original development group was found to have seriously underestimated the costs of developing the project.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2019

