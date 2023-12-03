IDF hits Khan Younis as fighting resumes

Following the breakdown of Qatar-brokered talks between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages that Hamas has held since its attack on Israel on October 7, fighting has resumed in the Gaza Strip. The breakdown was reportedly over the number of women hostages to be included in the next batch of those released. Altogether, 105 civilian hostages were released during the period of the ceasefire that began on November 24.

There was a heavy barrage of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip at central Israel around 22:00 yesterday evening. One person is reported lightly injured by shrapnel.

The Palestinians report airstrikes overnight on Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. Israel has called on residents of six neighborhoods of the city to evacuate to safe areas. Two Israeli soldiers are reported killed since the fighting resumed. IDF ground troops have also been supported by gunfire form the Israel Navy.

On the northern front, a launched from Syria in the direction of Israel was detected overnight. The IDF responded with artillery fire. An-anti tank missile fired from Lebanon that fell in open country near Kibbutz Yiftach was also answered with artillery fire.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2023.

