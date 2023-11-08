IDF kills Hamas weapons chief

The IDF attacked targets south of Gaza City overnight. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) collaborated to kill Mahsan Abu Zina, a leader of weapons production for Hamas, in an air strike.

Yaakov Ozri, a reserve sergeant major in the Armored Corps., was killed in the Gaza Strip yesterday, bringing the number of Israeli dead since the land operation in the territory began to 32.

This morning, IDF Arabic spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichai Edrei again urged residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move southwards. "As on previous days, the IDF is allowing movement on the Salah-a-Din road between 10:00 and 14:00. For your safety, take advantage of the opportunity move southwards beyond Wadi Aza. The northern Gaza Strip is a war zone, and time is running out."

Renana Gome Yaakov, Batsheva Yahalomi, and Hadas Kalderon, mothers whose children were abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7, ,et the Qatari ambassador in London yesterday. The Qatari representatives expressed support and said that Qatar would continue its efforts to bring the children back home.

Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih told "Bloomberg" that talks on the normalization of ties with Israel remained on the table, but that they were "contingent on a pathway to a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.