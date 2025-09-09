IDF strikes at Hamas leadership in Qatar

The IDF carried out a targeted strike against Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha today. According to reports from Saudi Arabia, Khalil al-Hayya, who was deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in 2024, and had been a member of the organization’s leadership after Yahya Sinwar was killed by the IDF in October 2024, was killed in the strike. Ten explosions were reportedly heard in Doha, in the area of Hama’s headquarters in the city.

A senior Israeli source said, "We attacked the Hamas leadership in Qatar, including Khalil al-Hayya and (Zaher) Jabarin. We are waiting to see the results of the attack. There was a consensus among the political and security leadership."

"A short time ago, by means of the Israel Air Force, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out a precision attack on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," an IDF spokesperson said. "The members of the leadership who were attacked led the activity of the terrorist organization for years, and were directly responsible for the massacre of October 7, and directed the war against the State of Israel."

The BBC quotes Dr Majed Al Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, as saying, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, and affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the continuous tampering with the security of the region and any action aimed at its security and sovereignty."

