Inflation jumps

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.1% in April, the Central Bureau of Statistics has announced. Market expectations were for a 0.6-0.7% rise.

In the twelve months to the end of April 2025, the CPI rose 3.6%, which compares with a 3.3% rise in the twelve months to the end of March.

Notable rises in April were in the transport item, which rose 4.9%; culture and entertainment, up 1.6%, clothing and fresh fruit, which each rose 1.5%, and housing, which rose 0.6%. Fresh vegetables fell 1.0%, and furniture and household equipment fell 0.5%.

In housing, for tenants renewing an existing lease, rents rose 2.7%. For new tenants, rents rose 4.7%.

The Residential Construction Inputs index rose by 0.1% in April 2025, to 138.4 points. The index has risen by3.6% in the year to date.

A comparison of home prices between January-February 2025 and February-March 2025 shows a rise of 0.1%. Between February-March 2024 and February-March 2025, prices rose 6.4%. The rises affected all regions. Prices rose 11.8% in the northern region; 7.5% in Jerusalem; 7.3% in Tel Aviv; 7.0% in Haifa; 4.4% in the southern region, and 3.2% in the central region.

