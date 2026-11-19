Israel Railways is moving ahead on plans to extend the high-speed line from Yitzhak Navon Station at the western entrance to the city. The 5.3 kilometers extension involves an underground track with two new stations currently under construction: Jerusalem Center, beneath the junctions of Jaffa and King George Streets and Jerusalem Khan beneath the original Jerusalem railway station. These stations are intended to improve accessibility to the city center and connect the heavy rail network to the light rail system.

While this project will not be completed for many years to come, there will be more trains in Jerusalem later this month. For the first time since the inauguration of the high-speed line to Jerusalem in 2018, Israel Railways is increasing the frequency of trains departing from Yitzhak Navon station toward the central region.

Starting November 29, three trains per hour will operate during peak hours between 6 am and 9 am, and between 3 pm and 7 pm. There are currently two trains per hour. Trains will continue to operate to Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and Netanya.

The changes also include service enhancements on other lines: at Netanya station, frequency will increase to five trains during peak hours. On the Jerusalem-Modi'in line, two trains will be added during the morning (between 7am and 9am), and on the Jerusalem-Hadera line, two trains will be added during the early morning (between 5 am and 6 am) - one in each direction. Adjustments to the schedule will also be made at the Hadera West station.

This increased frequency is made possible, in part, by the implementation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2. This system allows for a higher number of trains to operate on existing rail infrastructure while improving both punctuality and safety. The high-speed line to Jerusalem is the first in Israel to utilize this system, which is expected to be rolled out on additional lines, supporting increased train frequency along Tel Aviv’s Ayalon corridor.

More than 45 million passengers have passed through Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon station since it opened. In the coming weeks, Israel Railways plans to open a new entrance to the station, accessible from the direction of the Supreme Court and the Shazar parking lot, aimed at improving passenger flow into the station.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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