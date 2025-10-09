Israel and Hamas agree end to Gaza Strip war

Israel and Hamas have signed an agreement to end the fighting in the Gaza Strip, two years after it began with the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and the abduction of hostages.

At close to 2 am Israel time today, US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social Network: "I am very proud that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would convene the Israeli government today to approve the agreement, calling it "a great day for Israel." It is hoped that Hamas will begin the of the Israeli hostages by Sunday. According to an Egyptian source, it was agreed that 400 trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter the Gaza Strip daily for five days after the ceasefire. A Hamas source said that some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel would be released in exchange.

