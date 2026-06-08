Israel and Iran exchange blows

Air-raid sirens sounded last night and this morning across Israel, while the Israel Air Force struck at targets in Iran. Two salvoes of missiles were fired at Israel from Iran, and one missile was fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Three buildings in settlements in Samaria were damaged in the attacks. There have been no reports of casualties.

The IDF said that the strikes on Iran hit military targets, among them air defense systems that Iran has rehabilitated after Israel disabled them in the last round of fighting between the two countries in February-March this year.

Israel has been stressing that the attack on Iranian targets was a response to the missiles fired at northern Israel yesterday evening, and is trying to detach the exchange of fire from the IDF’s continued operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran meanwhile is insisting on linking the two fronts, and says its strike against Israel was a response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Schools and kindergartens are closed in Israel today by order of the Home Command. Workplaces are open as usual, as long as there is access to an air-raid shelter. Ben Gurion Airport remains open for the time being.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.