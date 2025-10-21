Israel generative AI co Moonshot raises $10m

Israeli generative AI startup Moonshot AI has completed a $10 million seed financing round. The company has developed a no-code platform that leverages generative AI to teach websites to evolve independently to increase conversions, sales, and revenue. The company says that e-commerce customers have already seen a 30% rise in customer revenue per visitor after a few months of using Moonshot AI.

The round was led by Mighty Capital, a Silicon Valley based fund specializing in data-driven innovative products. Other investors participating in the round include Oceans Ventures, Uncorrelated, Garuda Ventures, and Almaz Capital.

Founded in 2023 by CEO Aviv Frenkel and CTO Evyatar Segal, the company has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Frenkel said, "There are B2B and B2C companies. Moonshot AI, to Evyatar and I, is a B-2-me company. I started out because I had a pain in my e-commerce business, and I wanted to fix it. Conversion rate optimization is like voodoo, you never know what works and what doesn’t, and every change you want to make requires a massive team. That’s why we started Moonshot AI."

Segal added, "As AI enters the post-hype cycle of market adoption and more and more companies are struggling to make an impact with AI tools and the online customer experience, we’re coming to the market at a critical time. The benefit of launching in the e-commerce space is that we’ve been able to show the immediate ROI of our AI platform. We look forward to the ROI of our initial seed round and continuing to grow."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2025.

