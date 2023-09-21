Israel new main battle tank unveiled

After five years of development, the Ministry of Defense Merkava and armored vehicles directorate ("Mantak") and the IDF Armored Corps unveiled the IDF’s new main battle tank, the Barak ("Lightning"). The fifth generation Merkava tank incorporates systems from Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary Elta, and other defense companies from Kiryat Shemona to Mitzpe Ramon.

The first serial production Barak tanks were commissioned this month by Brigade 52 (Habok’im) of the Akevot Habarzel (Iron Footprints) 401 division. The tank commander is equipped with a battle helmet developed by Elbit Systems that is similar to the pilot’s helmet that the company supplies for F-35 fighter jets, and that displays on the visor all relevant combat data. The system gives 360 degree scanning using cameras placed around the tank, and real time target acquisition using artificial intelligence.

The Barak also has advanced night-vision gunner’s sights. Its new capabilities will enable the crew to operate in combat with closed hatches, with improved protection thanks to the Trophy active armor system from Rafael that counters anti-tank weapons. The tank’s firing capabilities are also significantly improved.

