Israel rescues two hostages held by Hamas

Israeli forces have rescued two hostages who were being held by Hamas in Rafah. The two are Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Luis Har (70). They were taken by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7. After weeks of intelligence gathering, a combined operation involving the IDF, the Israel Police anti-terrorist unit (Yamam) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) succeeded in extricating the two men, both originally from Argentina, at 1:50 am from the apartment in which they were held captive. They were brought back to Israel under cover of airstrikes against Hamas terrorists in the area., in an operation that lasted about an hour.

Marman and Har were taken to Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer. They are reported to be in good condition. 134 Israeli hostages remain captive in the Gaza Strip.

