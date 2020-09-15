Israel signs historic agreements with UAE and Bahrain

The official delegations of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain met on the White House lawn today in Washington for an historic signing ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by US President Donald Trump and present for the signing were Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

In a meeting with Netanyahu before the ceremony Trump said, "We’ll have at least five or six Arab countries coming along very quickly. They want to see peace. They’ve been seeking peace for a long time. You’re going to see a lot of very great activity. It’s going to be peace in the Middle East."

During the ceremony Trump said that the UAE and Bahrain will set up embassies in Israel and wanted to cooperate with Israel in tourism, trade, health, and defense. Trump said, "The peace agreement will open the door for Muslims from around the world to visit the holy places in Israel.

While the ceremony was taking place sirens were heard in southern Israel and as volley of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza lightly injured several people in the port city of Ashdod.

The actual content of the peace agreements has still yet to be published.

It is clear that as part of the deal, the US will be selling F-35 stealth jets to the UAE. Trump told Fox News yesterday, "I have no problem selling F-35 jets to the UAE."

