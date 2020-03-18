Israeli AI product analytics co Convizit raises $5m

Israeli startup Convizit, which is developing AI technologies to disrupt the product analytics market, today announced the closing of a $5 million seed round led by Pitango Early Stage, and with the participation of earlier investor, Jumpspeed Ventures.

The company says that the funds will be used to double the size of its team, accelerate product R&D, and launch sales and marketing operations.

Convizit improves the ability of online product and marketing teams to gain a more complete and accurate visibility into user behavior patterns. The company's first offering, already in use by a number of large e-retailers, is a DaaS solution that delivers complete behavioral data.

Pitango Early Stage Fund Partner Gad Huldai will join Convizit's board. He said, "Convizit’s terrific team is truly revolutionizing how user behavior data is collected, structured and analyzed. We have been extremely impressed to see how quickly and effectively the team has progressed since we first met them, in terms of both technology and business."

Convizit was founded by CEO Daniel Bashari and CTO Daniel Plotkin.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020