Israeli AI surgical platform co Theator raises $3m

Israeli AI-powered surgical decision support company Theator has announced closing a $3 million financing round led by StageOne, iAngels and KdTVC.

Theator helps surgeons enhance capabilities and reduce medical errors by leveraging machine learning and computer-vision to identify, optimize and scale dissemination of best practices. While most companies at the intersection of healthcare and AI are working on static images such as x-rays and CTs for diagnostics, Theator is working to leverage video - a critical missing piece in the sector.

Theator was founded by CEO Dr. Tamir Wolf and CTO Dotan Asselmann.

Dr. Wolf said, “Lack of access to objective and widespread data on surgery is a major cause of often life-threatening errors. Today, much of the lack of access to quality care stems from surgery being mostly subjective, still taught and performed as an apprenticeship. Quality of care and outcomes vary greatly depending on the surgeon’s ‘intuition’, gained from one’s particular experience, which is somewhat limited and varies. Theator leverages machine learning and computer vision to analyze surgeries and compile a usable database that can help dramatically reduce biases in surgical procedures.”

Theator has also launched its first product - a platform called Minutes, which provides edited versions of surgical procedures covering surgical steps and outcome-critical components. Hours-long procedures can be reviewed in minutes, helping surgeons prepare and review procedures. AI-powered algorithmic analytics can also inform surgeons on their performance. Videos will be stored in a repository where surgeons access palatable, actionable footage as they prepare for procedures and retrieve crucial information post-operatively to debrief and improve patient care.

“We are strong believers that computer vision and machine learning will change surgery forever,” said Yoav Samet, Managing Partner of StageOne and incoming Board Member of Theator. “Identifying best practices to make surgeons better is just the beginning. Eventually, AI-driven insights will enable autonomous robotic platforms. Theator is creating the roadmap that will ultimately aid such platforms navigate complex surgical procedures, and StageOne is proud to support this vision”.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019