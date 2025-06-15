Israeli, US weapons prove themselves in Iran strikes

In the opening strike of Operation Rising Lion, Israel succeeded in killing senior members of Iran’s military hierarchy and scientists involved in the country’s nuclear program, and hitting missile launchers and nuclear installations. The broad operation at such a long distance and the lethality of the strikes have compelled world attention.

The Israel Air Force has been making extensive use in Iran of one of Israel’s most lethal air-to-ground munitions, the 500 pound MPR 500 penetration bomb produced by Elbit Systems, according to Russian website "Top War." This precision bomb is designed to penetrate reinforced concrete one meter thick, and is carried by F-15 and F-16 aircraft.

These bombs, originally developed by Israel Military Industries, which Elbit Systems acquired, are turned into precision weapons by means of JDAM guidance kits. They contain 26,000 controlled fragments and have a kill area of 2,200 square meters. The MPR 500 can be dropped tens of kilometers from the intended target.

Elbit Systems' share price rose by 5.43% in New York on Friday, and is currently up 5.94% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israel assisted by US, Jordan

According to "Defense News, and "Middle East Eye" (a website allegedly associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and financed by Qatar), the US and Jordan have assisted in intercepting missiles launched at Israel by Iran. "Defense News" says that "a US defense official" confirmed the report, but did not specify what means were used. It is reasonable to presume that THAAD and Patriot systems were deployed.

The United States European Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, has transferred two destroyers to the East Mediterranean. In normal times, no fewer than 30,000 US troops are deployed around the Middle East, including in Israel. Recent reinforcements will raise that to around 40,000. This is the third time that we have seen this policy implemented, after the Iranian attacks on Israel in April and October last year, but the first time under the second Trump administration.

Jordan has again proved a true friend to Israel at the moment of truth. According to foreign reports, its forces have intercepted UAVs and missiles aimed at Israel, and some of the intercepted weapons have fallen on its territory. The Jordanian Army stated that "the UAVs were intercepted because they had entered Jordanian territory" and that the interceptions were made following assessments that the UAVs and missiles were liable to fall in Jordan, in populated areas, and cause casualties, and were intended to defend the country’s borders whether on land, at sea, or in the air.

Lockheed Martin rises despite US cuts

Last week, the Pentagon decided to cut an order for F-35 fighter jets in the 2026 fiscal year from 48 units to 24. Nevertheless, after falling sharply earlier in the week in the wake of the truncated order, Lockheed Martin’s stock rose 2.77% on Friday to $468.30, a rise attributed to the opening strike of Operation Rising Lion, in which F-35 planes participated, and performed impressively. Lockheed Martin F-16s were also deployed, in strikes on targets such as the uranium enrichment site at Natanz.

