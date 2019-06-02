Ad co Adcore raises C$4.35m on Toronto Stock Exchange

Israeli AD-TECH company ADCORE (TSX:ADCO) has raised C$4.35 million on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV). The company's controlling shareholder, founder and CEO is Omri Brill.

ADCORE provides machine-learning powered advertising technologies. The Israeli company's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing (SEM). ADCORE's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine, ADCORE offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, ADCORE is a certified Google Premier Partner.

ADCORE serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: digital marketing agencies, e-commerce businesses, travel, fintech and gaming companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a £16,000,000 contract with the Israel government advertising agency.

Brill said, "I am proud to see the company I founded 12 years ago, and which I care so much about, being listed on the TSX/TSXV. This indicates a vote of confidence in the company, its unique technologies and the team leading it. Following the IPO, ADCORE will open more offices worldwide, the first of which in Canada. ADCORE has a significant advantage in terms of the technology it has developed and a huge worldwide target market. The company will continue to grow exponentially in the coming years.”

TMX Group VP global business development Rob Peterman said, “We are pleased to welcome Ad-Core to TSX Venture Exchange. This is one step further in enhancing the business connection between Canada’s premier equity markets and the Israeli business community in general and the technological industry in specific. The number of Israeli companies listed on TSXV increased to 10”.

ADCORE employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv and also has offices in Melbourne and Winnipeg.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019