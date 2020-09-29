Israeli banks extend loan repayment freeze option

The Bank of Israel and Israel's banks have issued a new plan for postponing loan repayments due to the second Covid-19 lockdown. The plan is essentially an extension of the original plan, which began in March, and is designed to give businesses hit by the restrictions a financial breathing space in repaying loans. The delay in the need to repay loans has been extended from the end of October to the end of December.

Since the banks voluntarily began the plan NIS 9.5 billion worth of repayments in 738,577 loans have been frozen.

