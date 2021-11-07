Israeli class action data co Darrow raises $24m

Israeli data-for-justice platform Darrow has completed a $24 million financing round led by Entrée Capital, NFX, F2 Venture Capital, and Y-Combinator.

Darrow has developed a machine-learning based platform which discovers legal violations by some of the biggest corporations in the world. Operating mainly in the US, the company locates corporate violations that have caused damage to millions of people, thus passing the threshold for a potential class action lawsuit.

The company, which was founded in 2020 by CEO Evyatar Ben Artzi, CTO Gila Hayat and COO Ela Spiegelman, has 40 employees in its offices in Tel Aviv and New York.

Hayat said, "Most violations are never discovered. The information is available, but the challenge lies in finding it within the vast amount of online data and assembling the legal story from the bits and pieces scattered across multiple sources. This is where we come in."

Typically everyday reports on corporations and their violations of basic rights are published includsing privacy breaches, consumer fraud, environmental pollutants, overcharges, unfair competition - and this is just a fraction of the types legal violations committed by corporations worldwide.

Darrow already serves dozens of leading law firms and generates millions of dollars in revenue. The capital raised will be used to further product development, business operations and expand the company's team.

