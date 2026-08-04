Israeli clinical trial simulation co QuantiHealth raises $45m

Israeli AI-driven clinical trial simulation company QuantiHealth today announced the completion of a $45 million Series B financing round led by Qumra Capital, with participation from Pitango HealthTech, Sanofi Ventures, Artofin Venture Capital Fund L.P., Bertelsmann Healthcare Investments (BHI), GC Ventures, NewHealth Ventures, Shoni Top Ventures, and Esplanade Ventures.

The company’s solutions allow life sciences enterprises to move away from designing clinical trials based on historical benchmarks and subjective assumptions, and toward launching trials that have been tested, optimized, and de-risked through AI-driven simulation before a patient is enrolled or capital spent. QuantHealth will use the new funds to scale its enterprise-wide impact and accelerate adoption of simulation-first clinical development.

QuantiHealth says that clinical trials are one of the most costly and uncertain phases of drug development, with more than 90% of drugs that enter clinical development ultimately failing, 75% due to efficacy and safety.

QuantiHealth was founded by CEO Orr Inbar and chief of strategy and operations Arnon Horev.

Inbar said, "Today, clinical development decisions are still largely made through real-world iteration- running trials, waiting for results, and adjusting at significant cost and risk. We’re fundamentally changing that model. With our predictive simulations, teams can evaluate clinical and commercial decisions before enrolling a single patient or committing capital. This funding allows us to scale that approach, making simulation a standard step in development and fundamentally improving how drugs are brought to market."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.