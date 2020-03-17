Israeli cybersecurity co Axis Security raises $17m

Israeli private application access developer Axis Securitytoday emerged from stealth and raised $17 million in early stage investment led by Ten Eleven Ventures' Alex Doll. The initial investment was from Cyberstarts, a venture capital firm backed by founders and entrepreneurs from Sequoia Capital, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, and Imperva, among others. Additional investors include Dan Amiga, founder of Fireglass, and board of director member Michael Fey, former president of Symantec and Blue Coat.

With offices in San Mateo, California and Tel Aviv, Axis Security was founded by CEO Dor Knafo and Gil Azrielant. The company is launching a purpose-built, cloud-native security and analytics platform that offers organizations simple and secure control of private application access. Built on a zero-trust approach, the Axis Application Access Cloud provides a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users on any device in minutes to private apps without touching the network or the applications.

The Axis Application Access Cloud solves the issue of implicitly open network access and removes the pain points of network-based security associated with Virtual Private Networks (VPN’s) which can be complex, slow to deploy, hard to manage and inflexible, especially when it comes to providing access to third-party supply chain partners, vendors, contractors and remote employees.

Knafo said, "Axis Security is helping to solve one of the most complex security challenges for IT teams. Enabling access to the basic tools of digital transformation should not be one of the biggest risks an organization takes. We’re giving IT teams what they’ve been lacking when it comes to applications and that is a single managed solution for access, security, control and scalability without the complexity."

