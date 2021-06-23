Israeli cybersecurity co Mitiga raises $25m

Israeli cybersecurity company Mitiga has announced the completion of a $25 million Series A financing round led by ClearSky Security, Atlantic Bridge and DNX. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $32 million.

The company has developed a cloud-based solution for incident readiness and response in cloud and hybrid environments, which changes the traditional incident response market by supplying unlimited active incident response support for subscribers.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Mitiga was founded by CEO Tal Mozes, CTO Ofer Maor and COO Ariel parnes.

Mozes said, "We have seen firsthand how demoralizing and detrimental slow responses are to cyber-attacks. The cloud represents new challenges for incident readiness and response and we’re bringing the industry’s first incident response solution in the cloud, for the cloud. This funding will allow us to further our engagements with heads of enterprise security who are looking to recover from an incident in real-time, attract even more of the most innovative cybersecurity minds in the industry, and expand our partner network. I couldn’t be more excited about what Mitiga is going to do for cloud-first organizations who understand the importance of cybersecurity readiness and response."

Mitiga’s hybrid managed services currently provide Fortune 1000, financial service institutions, banks, ecommerce, law enforcement and government agencies with Incident Response to handle real-time incidents and Incident Readiness that accelerates post-incident bounce back from days down to hours. The company also provides emergency response to active network security incidents such as ransomware and data breaches for non-subscription customers.

