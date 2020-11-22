Israeli fintech co Obligo raises $15.5m

Ofir Dor Israeli fintech company Obligo has announced a $15.5 million Series A financing round led by 10D and with the participation of 83North, Entrée Capital, Viola Credit, and other strategic real estate investors. The funding will enable Obligo to roll out its deposit-free technology to millions of homes across the US. This brings to $16.5 million the amount raised by Obligo as well as an additional $4 million in debt.

The company allows tenants to rent an apartment without a security deposit. Instead of paying a deposit or buying deposit insurance, renters submit a payment method for pre-authorization, similar to a hotel check-in process. If the landlord submits a charge at the end of the lease, Obligo pays out first, while the renter can repay either in full or in installments. Before applicants are approved to join Obligo, they must connect their bank account to the platform using Open Banking technology and pass a financial screening powered by Obligo’s AI-based underwriting engine.

The company, which was founded in 2018 by brothers Roey Dor and Omri Dor, has 22 employees including 10 in Israel and the rest in the US where its business operations are located.

Obligo CEO Roey Dor said, "With the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, deposit-free renting has never been more relevant. We can help families avoid the burden of paying a security deposit at move-in, or return their deposits in the middle of their lease. Landlords that utilize our technology enjoy reduced operational costs and are able to promote their properties as deposit-free communities, providing a powerful incentive that drives both move-ins and renewals."

"Deposit-free renting has received unprecedented validation in the last year with regulatory tailwinds and increased demand from landlords seeking to gain a competitive edge," said Yahal Zilka, co-founder and Managing Partner of 10D. "Within the deposit-free space, Obligo has a clear technology lead with powerful underwriting, collection and integration capabilities. We’re thrilled to join Obligo’s visionary team on this exciting journey."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020