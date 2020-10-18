Israeli gov't to extend deposits to large plastic bottles

Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel has decided to extend the Deposit Law to large plastic drinks bottles. The manufacturers have not met the recycling targets for these bottles and so the Ministry of Environmental Protection is enforcing the law, which will come into effect on October 18 2021, giving the sector 12 months to prepare for the change alongside the other challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis. The decision was taken following a petition to the courts by the Israel Union For Environmental Defense (Adam Teva ve'Din).

Gamliel said, "We are making history today in Israel with this important decision that I have taken to enforce the Deposit Law on 1.5 liter borttles. The best way to clean up the public space of empty bottles is to encourage recycling through also having a deposit for large bottles.

Israelis consume two billion large and small plastic drink bottles each year. 79% of small bottles, which have a deposit are recycled while only 54% of large bottles are recycled, either through being thrown away in designated cages or orange container bins.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection estimates that the Israeli public will receive NIS 56 million annually in deposits from plastic bottles after the law is expanded.

