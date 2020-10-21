Israeli online data removal co Mine raises $9.5m

Israeli onlne data removal company Mine has announced the completion of a $9.5 million Series A financing round led by Gradient Ventures and Google's AI-focused venture fund (its first-ever investment in an Israeli startup) and with participation from e.ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and existing investors Battery Ventures and Saban Ventures.

Mine, which enables consumers to reclaim their personal data and reduce personal data privacy risks today also launched its product in the US. The new funds will allow Mine to develop new products enabling consumers worldwide to fully control how their personal data is used and allow businesses to automatically process "Right-To-Be-Forgotten" requests.

Mine was founded in late 2018 by CEO Gal Ringel, CTO Gal Golan and CPO Kobi Nissan.

Ringel said, "Data privacy is without a doubt a mainstream concern, but most people don’t know how to control who holds their personal data. We want to change this by making privacy regulations accessible and easy for everyone, so consumers can set their own terms and draw the line on what data they are willing to share. By streamlining the "Right-To-Be-Forgotten" processes we are bridging the gap between consumers and companies which will shape a new future of data ownership.

Following a successful European launch earlier this year, more than 100,000 users have already used Mine in order to reduce their digital footprint by sending more than 1,300,000 data reclaim requests to over 150,000 businesses worldwide. These figures include over 15,000 "Epic Save" cases where people using Mine removed their personal information from commercial databases, a short time before those databases were breached by hackers, For example as happened with easyJet.

Mine found that the local services that Israelis have most frequently asked to remove their data from are : Yad2, Walla! Shops, Arkia, Pelephone, HOT, and the public sales website winwin.

