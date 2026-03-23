Israeli overseas online purchases plunge during Iran war

The first half of March, following the outbreak of the war with Iran, was characterized by a dramatic change in Israeli online purchasing behavior, compared with the first half of February.

A survey conducted by Shop Analytics, which monitors the online orders of Israelis, found that during this period there was an average increase of about 23% in the number of orders from selected Israeli websites, compared with a decrease of about 52% in orders from prominent international ecommerce websites.

The most notable increase among Israeli websites was recorded on the ACE home products website, with a 75% jump in orders, mainly for products such as computer chairs, inflatable mattresses, bed bases and table football. This is a website that is not usually in the top ten in the table but has become more attractive due to the situation.

Among the fashion sites, the Delta website stood out, which without any extraordinary marketing moves saw a 54% increase in orders, due to rising demand, (mainly pajamas and underwear), followed by Terminal X (an increase of 49%) and Fox (an increase of 30%).

The KSP site, which in recent months has been at the top of the Israeli table (alternating between first and second places), saw a 30% increase in sales. The products sold there ranged from chargers, batteries and flashlights, as well as the Elias board game, which gained in popularity for the first time last Yom Kippur. In the field of food and express deliveries, Wolt saw a 22% increase in sales, and Shufersal saw a 14% increase.

Shortening the supply chain

In contrast to the increases on Israeli ecommerce sites, most international sites saw a decline in the number of orders. This was particularly noticeable on Shine, which fell by 79%, Amazon by 75% and Temu by 68%. Ali Express, which usually occupies first place in the international table every month, fell by 38%. Purchases from health products giant iHerb fell by 23%.

The decline in orders is mainly due to shipping times getting longer, due to the cancellation of flights to Ben Gurion Airport and disruptions in the supply chain. At the beginning of the war, shipping times from Chinese websites increased to about 60 days, while iHerb stopped shipping to Israel altogether (but has since resumed), and Amazon experienced temporary problems with many products.

A notable exception to the trend is the UK fashion website Next, which saw a rise of about 11% in the number of orders, mainly in fashion items such as coats, shoes, shirts and pajamas. This may be due to the fact that Next has more loyal customers with planned, less impulsive purchasing patterns. In addition, the website explicitly stated that it "continues to accept online orders, and aims to deliver within 21 days."

Shopping Analytics CEO Nati Yaakobi said, "Data show that in times of uncertainty, Israeli consumers shorten the supply chain. As shipments from abroad are taking longer due to a decrease in flights and logistical uncertainty, more consumers prefer to make purchases from Israeli websites, which can deliver the product within days and sometimes even the same day. We also see a psychological change in consumer behavior - Israelis prefer to buy locally and safely, even if the price is slightly higher, out of a desire to receive certainty and immediate availability of products."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2026.

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