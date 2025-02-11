Israeli predictive AI co Voyantis raises $41m

Israeli predictive AI company Voyantis has announced the completion of a $41 million financing round led by Intel Capital with participation from Square Peg, Target Global, Jibe, Redseed, Alicorn and Icon. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $60 million. Intel Capital Investment Director Lisa Cohen will also join Voyantis’ board of directors

Voyantis, which has developed an AI-driven growth platform for customer acquisition and lifecycle optimization, says it has tripled its ARR two years in a row. The new funding will be used to further accelerate the company's rapid growth.

Voyantis empowers growth teams to identify, acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable customers. Voyantis combines predictive and prescriptive AI to eliminate the guesswork traditionally involved in assessing a customer’s potential value and delivers the user automated actions on the next steps and execution timing.

Voyantis was founded by CEO Ido Weisenberg and CTO Eran Friendinger and has over 70 employees in its offices in Israel, the US, EMEA, and Latin America.

Weisenberg said, "We built Voyantis because we believe growth at all costs belonged to the pre-AI era. Our new AI-based approach to Growth, opens up a vast new world for growth and acquisition teams. Our mission is to empower businesses to increase profitability and improve unit economics by leveraging AI to acquire, nurture and retain the right customers for their business based on the platform’s ability to assess the future value of a customer at any given point of time throughout their journey and couple the prediction with the optimal set of actions."

Voyantis says it tripled its customer base in 2024. Companies such as Miro, Rappi and Moneylion rely on Voyantis to automate the acquisition of high-value customers on an individual's lifetime value (LTV) basis, which is predicted and continuously updated at every stage of the journey using anonymized first-party, declarative, engagement, and revenue data. These predictions are then coupled with AI-generated prescriptions that produce targeted actions or incentives executed directly via platforms such as Salesforce and Braze.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2025.

