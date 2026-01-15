Israeli public's assets under management exceed NS 4 trillion

One of the most important engines behind the impressive rises on the local stock market in the past year is the volume of assets deposited each month in the public’s provident funds, advanced training funds, and pension funds, as though on automatic pilot.

This massive influx of money flows to the local stock exchange in the purchase of stocks and bonds to the tune of NIS 6-8 billion a month, or up to NIS 100 billion a year, the CEO of one of the largest players on the market told "Globes".

The result, according to the Bank of Israel’s latest figures, is that the assets managed by the financial institutions (insurance companies and investment houses) on behalf of the Israeli public have crossed the NIS 4 trillion mark (the figure includes provident funds, pension funds, executive insurance, and mutual funds). The value of the assets under management has doubled in less than seven years.

The Bank of Israel’s figures also show that the sharp rise on the stock exchange, together with the repatriation of money from abroad by the institutions, also had a significant effect on the institutions’ asset mix. Their overseas exposure has fallen to 22.6% of the total portfolio, after rising to nearly 27% in 2023-2024.

In 2025, as it rose by over 50%, the Tel Aviv 35 Index broke its own record high 63 times, making last year the best since the index was launched in 1992, when it broke its record 73 times. The Tel Aviv 125 Index broke its record nearly 60 times.

Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim each surpassed a market cap of NIS 100 billion, and Elbit Systems recently joined this club.

Drug company Teva returned to a market cap of over NIS 100 billion for the first time since 2017. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, the fifth largest company by market cap on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is traded at a market cap of NIS 61 billion. Real estate company Azrieli Group crossed the NIS 50 billion market cap mark this week.

